Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Blue Maxi Dress Or Brown Blazer Dress? Pick Your Favourite! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been inspiring young ladies with her near-perfect fashion choices. Currently, the actress is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink and she has been absolutely leaving us speechless with her fashionable outfits.

Recently, the actress flaunted two brand new outfits. The first one was a dark blue-hued printed maxi dress and the other outfit was a brown blazer dress. So, let's take a close look at her outfits and find which one looks better.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Dark- Blue Dress

For one of the interviews, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a full cuff-sleeved plunging neckline dark blue hued chiffon maxi dress by Jonathan Simkhai, which was accentuated by intricate white floral prints and a thigh-high side slit. Styled by Ami Patel, the blue belt with gold chain detailing added structure to her flowy attire. The matching knotted scarf neckline gave a stylish touch to her look. Priyanka completed her look with matching platform heels, which came from Lanvin. She accessorised her look with gold-toned chic earrings. The Dostana actress pulled back her tresses into a french twist updo. Priyanka Chopra upped her look with contoured cheekbones and jawline. The filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

Priyanka Chopra In A Brown Blazer Dress

For her recent appearance in Dance India Dance 7, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a full-sleeved double-breasted notch-lapel attire. It was a four-buttoned satin brown short blazer dress by Versace. Styled by Ami Patel, her blazer dress was accentuated by two side pockets and a chain that was attached to a button. She completed her look with pointed stilettos, which came from Christian Louboutin. Priyanka Chopra spruced up her look with sleek mid-parted tresses. The sparkler shine spray helped give her impeccable tresses a shiny glossy effect. She upped her look with soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and burgundy lip shade. The actress looked a class apart.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in both the outfits, but we liked her maxi dress more.

What do you think about her outfits? Which outfit of hers would you like to pick and which one would you want to kick? Do let us know in the comment section.