Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Radiant In Her Yellow Midi Attire At The Sky Is Pink Film Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

And here it starts! The promotions of Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas' much-awaited film, The Sky Is Pink has finally kicked off. At the first day of film promotions, the stunning star was spotted in a pretty yellow outfit and she looked like a ray of sunshine. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs with co-star Farhan Akhtar. So, let's take a close look at her beautiful yellow number.

So, for the film promotions, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a half-sleeved turtle-neck bright-yellow midi ensemble, which was accentuated by wrap detailing on the bottoms of her attire. The statement yellow belt added a structure to her outfit. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed white heels. She accessorised her look with a classic wrist watch. Priyanka Chopra pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a pretty updo. Her bangs hairdo suited her and went well with her attire.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' makeup game was also strong. With a perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with soft contouring. Her makeup was marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark red lip shade.

We really loved Priyanka Chopra's classic yellow number and her attire seemed perfect for parties or casual ocassions.

Well, it was just the first day of promotions. We wonder what more she has in store for us!

What do you think about her yellow attire? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Priyanka Chopra Jonas.