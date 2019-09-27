Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Dressed To Slay For The Sky Is Pink Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making strong fashion statements at The Sky Is Pink promotions. The actress has been flaunting her fashionable outfits one after the other, and we wonder what's her secret behind looking stunning in each outfit of hers.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a brand new outfit with the star cast for the promotions and gave us a speechless moment with her beautiful dress. She was seen in a vermillion midi dress and with this, she gave bright outfit goals to all the young ladies out there. So, let's take a close look at her dress and decode her look.

So, for the recent promotions, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a strapless dress by Safiyaa, which was accentuated by an oversized knotted bow on the bodice. Styled by Ami Patel, her bodycon outfit of the evening was structural and figure-flattering. The actress completed her look with a pointed beige-hued heels, which are in trend these days. The Bajirao Mastani actress accessorised her look with a classy golden wrist watch. She also upped her look with a pair of silver-toned pearl drop earrings, which came from label Latique.

Priyanka Chopra left her mid-parted streaked shoulder-length soft-curled tresses loose. The soft contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and red lip shade spruced up her look.

We really liked Priyanka Chopra Jonas's midi dress. Her dress is something our wardrobe desires. Well, it's not always so easy to carry such bright-coloured dresses, but Priyanka Chopra exactly knows how to pull off such attire with perfection.

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' vermillion midi dress?