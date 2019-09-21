Priyanka Chopra Jonas Beckons Us To Pair Cycling Shorts With A Breezy Top Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it casual gatherings or red carpet events, the desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas always impresses us with her bold fashion choices . Recently, The Sky Is Pink actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a cool breezy outfit. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and find what new fashion goal she has for us this time.

So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a cuff-sleeved V-shaped neckline loose white top. Her asymmetrical top was accentuated by multi-hued geometric shapes. She teamed up her breezy top with a grey cycling shorts. Priyanka Chopra completed her cool look with a pair of black sneakers. She accessorised her look with a golden-toned wrist watch and a chic ring.

On the make-up front, the actress highlighted her cheekbones with sharp contouring and soft rose blush. The filled brows, nude eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas left her mid-parted short wavy tresses loose and flaunted her black reflectors.

We really liked Priyanka Chopra's airport look as it looked comfy and cool. She has definitely set the new airport trend with this breezy outfit, particularly the cycling shorts.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka's cool airport look? Do let us know in the comment section.