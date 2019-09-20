Priyanka Chopra Jonas Proves How Confidence Can Help You Rock Any Given Bold Attire

ENGLISH

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram account to flaunt her latest ensemble, which she donned for the 20-years celebration party of Vogue Japan. The Sky Is Pink actress looked stunning and showed us how to slay it in style. Given the glazed effect on her outfit, it was not an easy number to pull off but since confidence is the biggest accessory of Priyanka Chopra's, she carried her pantsuit with a lot of aplomb. So, let's decode her attire and look.

    Thank you @bulgariofficial for a magical evening! Was lovely celebrating @voguejapan's 20th anniversary. Cheers to 20 more! @jc.babin it was so great to see you and reconnect after so many years!

    So, Priyanka's attire of the night came from the label, Alberta Ferretti and she looked awesome. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka Chopra's attire consisted of a structured jacket, a collared shirt, and matching pants. Dipped in black and silver striped hues, her ensemble was accentuated by metallic touch. Her attire had a whiff of fluid effect and as such, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' ensemble was androgynous. With this attire, she gave us a fresh party edit, which has nothing to do with dresses. Her attire seemed perfect for office parties and glittery nights. It was a modern number and Priyanka teamed it with a pair of black sandals.

    She kept her accessories so on-point. Her jewellery game was minimal and complemented her attire. So, the diva spruced up her look with delicate earrings, a ring, and an intricate bell-shaped neckpiece, which added to the sassy effect. The dewy-toned makeup upped her look and well, we have to give it to Priyanka for rocking that bold makeup look. Most of the celebs would have kept their makeup light with this shimmering attire but Priyanka Chopra didn't want any subtlety this time. She wore the red lip shade like a boss. The side-parted layered tresses elevated her look.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas totally won us with her event avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
