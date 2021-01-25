The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Inspires Us To Step Up Our Fashion Game With Her Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has earned appreciation for The White Tiger, which is streaming on Netflix. The actress had been promoting her film on Netflix Queue and gave us two stunning fashion goals. She flaunted both formal look and a casual style that we so loved. She was styled by Maeve Reilly and we have decoded her looks for you.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Yellow Formal Attire

The actress exuded formal vibes with her ensemble and we found this outfit ideal for events. She wore a vibrant yellow structured outfit and looked smart. Priyanka's attire consisted of a full-sleeved blazer that was enhanced by black buttons and pockets and a matching yellow skirt. Priyanka Chopra's ensemble was designed by Rowen Rose. She kept her jewellery game minimal with a sleek neckpiece from Anita Ko, chic hoops designed by Jennifer Fisher, and statement rings from Shay. She wore yellow nail lacquer, glittering golden eye shadow, and red lip shade. The short wind-swept tresses completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Breezy Dress

Priyanka Chopra was a vision in her long breezy dress that featured gathered bodice and voluminous pleated skirt. The dress was ivory-hued and accentuated by abstract patterns in pastel hues. It was a beautiful summery dress, ideal for vacationing in tropical lands. She notched up her look with a diamond ring and pretty earrings. The matte pink lip shade with a glossy touch and pink eye shadow with mascara spruced up her avatar. The yellow nail lacquer upped her look and she rounded out her look with side-swept tresses.

So, what do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfits? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram