Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes A Colourful Splash With Her Fabulous Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned cover star for The Sunday Times Style magazine's latest issue and the pictures from her photoshoot are doing rounds on the internet. From bright colours to gorgeous prints, the actress made a colourful splash and exuded style in her fabulous outfits. She shared the pictures on her Instagram feed and after looking at it, we can say that her each look was drop dead gorgeous. She was styled by Molly Haylor. So, let us take a close look at her all outfits and decode it for fashion inspiration.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Brown Sweater And Stripe Patterned Dress

So, in the first picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen sporting a full-sleeved plain brown-hued sweater and shelling out major winter goals. She layered her sweater with a baby-pink net-fabric dupatta type piece, which she draped around her shoulders. It featured a ruffled border and knotted-detailing at the front from red ribbon. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of tiny black earrings and silver-toned neckpiece. She pulled back her side-parted poofy tresses into a messy hairdo while the curly front strands falling on her forehead upped her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

Swiping right, we saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas exuding style in a full-sleeved high-neck shaped long lapel dress. Her buttoned-down blazer dress was accentuated by green, black, and white diagonal striped patterns. She teamed her dress with a pair of pointed light-blue sandals and sported the same dazzling hairstyle. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Net Dress And Embellished Sweater

Priyanka Chopra was decked up in a full-sleeved classic-collar shirt orange and yellow dress, which was layered with a net-fabric. She teamed her dress with a pair of maroon-hued belly sandals and notched up her look with silver-toned earrings, a chain neck piece, a rings, and anklets. The actress tied her tresses into same messy hairdo and elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.

Swiping right, Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed in a full-sleeved crew-neck black sweater, which was accentuated by silver embellished striped patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of square-shaped tiny black earrings and pulled back her side-parted tresses into the same hairdo. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, and maroon lip shade wrapped up her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In Green Separates And Black Printed Gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked super stylish in her wow-worthy green separates. It consisted of crew-neck top and matching loose pants. Her top was accentuated by dramatic puff sleeves and asymmetrical cut border while her pants featured side pockets. She tied her tresses into a dazzling hairdo and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, orange-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade.

In the second picture, Priyanka Chopra was seen flaunting a loose quarter sleeved black gown, which was accentuated by beautiful white and golden floral patterns. Her wrap dress featured high-low hemline while the short train, added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of red heels that had heavy feather detailing. Filled brows, winged eyeliner, golden eye shadow, black kohl, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas