Red & White, Priyanka & Zaira's Dresses Can Spice Up Your Party Night

About last night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zaira Wasim attended the wrap-up party of their upcoming film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. Priyanka and Zaira looked classy in their party numbers and gave us fresh dress goals. While one went for contrasts, the other kept it light and breezy. The co-stars looked a class apart and their styling was impeccably done as well. Let's decode their party outfits and looks.

Zaira Wasim

'Dangal' actress, Zaira Wasim looked pretty as a peach in her flowy red dress, which we thought not only made for a perfect resort wear but also an ideal party outfit. She wore a dress that was accentuated by a breezy silhouette. It was a full-sleeved attire and was notched up by a laidback touch. This dress of hers was tiered and ruffled, and was enhanced by an array of eye-catching prints. Zaira teamed her dress with black heels and the makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept bob tresses rounded out her party avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked smart and sassy in her satiny white shirt dress, which was full-sleeved and marked by a crisp silhouette. Her dress featured a button-down and was enhanced by a figure-flattering structure. However, not just her dress, Priyanka gave us colour-blocking goals with her quirky bright yellow sandals, which elevated her style quotient. We thought her sandals were worth investing in and well, she rocked her mangalsutra with the white dress. Her makeup was dewy with a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her party avatar.

