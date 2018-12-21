Of Fuchsia And Green, Zaira Wasim's Lehenga Is Definitely An OOTN

Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-star, Zaira Wasim also attended the wedding reception of Priyanka and Nick. Her look was offbeat but she gave us one of the most fun and inspiring outfit ideas of the day. Zaira's attire was about effective colour-blocking and came from House of Masaba.

So, the gorgeous actress wore a colourful lehenga and it was really difficult to keep eyes off her. Zaira teamed her structured blouse with a voluminous skirt and made a number of heads turn. Her fuchsia and green tulip embroidered lehenga was one of the best ensembles of the night. The green blouse was intricately patterned with shiny accents and the pink flared skirt was beautifully adorned with meticulous floral patterns.

She also draped a matching green dupatta to notch up her dazzling avatar. Zaira wore stunning earrings and her makeup was beautifully done with a nude lip shade. The middle-parted rounded out her cute look. We totally loved her attire. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.