Prachi Desai's Glam Look Is Leaving Us With A Sad Face

The usually cute and dressed to T, Prachi Desai failed to slay it recently and left us with a sad face. The 'Rock On' actress, who is a major inspiration for girls who like to keep it simple and classy, couldn't pull off this glam look with the same amount of grace and panache.

Whilst her cream-coloured Amy Billimoria sleeveless dress with ruffled sleeves on one side was beautiful, it didn't suit the actress. Prachi looked rather uninteresting and drab in this glamorous attire. The outfit did manage to accentuate her slender frame, but it was the neckline area that was the big problem.

We particularly didn't like the high-neck, almost-choking collar, as it made the actress look shorter. The sleeves of her dress were also a huge disappointment.

Her makeup, jewellery, and the hairstyle also didn't complement her attire. We felt that her bracelet and the ring were fine; but her earrings were so out of the place. Those silver-green earrings gave a very ethnic vibe and didn't go well with the western attire.

Her makeup was on the heavier side, which stole the sophisticated effect of her attire. Had it been a minimally done makeup, it would have looked better. Her ensemble was elegant, but her hair was tied loose, which kind of looked disastrous. On the contrary, a tight hairdo would have enhanced her look.

Prachi, please don't repeat this look again. We find you classy and adorable, but this avatar can quite easily put you into the 'worst dressed' list.