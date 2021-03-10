Pooja Bhatt’s Colour-Blocked Saree In Bombay Begums Is A Lesson In Power Dressing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Popular 90s actress, Pooja Bhatt made a stunning comeback with Netflix series, Bombay Begums. Pooja Bhatt, who was last seen in the 1998 film Zakhm, played a layered character in the series. In the six-episode series, which explores liberation of women, the actress's character is somewhere between vulnerability and strength. However, Pooja Bhatt also made a strong case for power dressing in the series. For instance, her saree from the poster, is an absolute power wear and we have decoded her saree look for you.

So, one of Pooja Bhatt's attire was a colour-blocked saree, which was a cross between understated and metallic tones. Her saree was accentuated by bluish-green hue and checkered palla with dark border. It was a gorgeous saree that she teamed with a half-sleeved bateau-neckline black blouse. The saree was striking and commanded attention. Pooja Bhatt pulled off her saree with a lot of confidence and aplomb.

She accessorised her look with a smart watch and seemed to keep her look jewellery-free. Her makeup was muted with a nude-toned lip shade, subtly contoured cheekbones, and soft eye makeup. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. The lesson we learnt from Pooja Bhatt's look was less is more when it comes to dressing up. So, what do you think about Pooja Bhatt's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Netflix