Pooja Banerjee Aka Nivedita Basu Gives Fashion Lessons On How To Nail Saree Look Stylishly Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If you are a regular viewer of Star Plus top show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 then you would definitely be a Nivedita Basu fan. Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivi in the serial, has never failed to catch the attention of the audience with her saree looks. Not just her sarees are pretty but also the way she drapes and style it, it's quite inspiring and worth-taking notes from.

Recently, Pooja took to her Instagram feed to share her looks from the recent episodes. Dressed in pretty blue and red printed sarees, the diva looked absolutely stunning. So, let us take a close look at both sarees of hers and decode them.

Pooja Banerjee In A Red Printed Saree

Pooja Banerjee was decked up in a white-hued saree from Joypur Fashions, which was accentuated by red and blue prints. Styled by Pallavi Srivastava, the actress draped the pallu of her saree with minimal pleats and teamed it with a sleeveless round-collar black blouse. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from Oshri by Amita, necklace from Heer collection, bangle, and silver-toned rings. Pooja let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint.

Pooja Banerjee In A Blue Printed Saree

Pooja Banerjee sported a blue saree from the label Cemaya, which was accentuated by intricate oval-shaped patterns. She draped the thin pallu of her saree around her neck stylishly and teamed her saree with a strappy plain white blouse. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned stone-detailed earrings, bangles, and rings. Pooja pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail and wrapped up her look with a blue bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, blue eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these saree looks of Pooja Banerjee? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Pooja Banerjee