Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Has Prettiest Traditional Outfits And We Have Decoded Some For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Keerthy Suresh is among the most prolific Indian actresses of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She has also won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in the biopic Mahanati (2018). Her latest film Penguin has also received critical acclaim and marks as one of the best films in Keerthy Suresh's career so far. Keerthy is also a fashion enthusiast and in fact, in one of the interviews to Telangana Today, she even revealed that she considered fashion designing as her career option. Her Instagram feed is also a reflection of her interest in fashion. We particularly love her traditional outfits and we have decoded some of her prettiest ethnic outfits for you that you can take goals from.

The Pretty Pink Suit

An avid gardener, Keerthy Suresh gave us a pink traditional wear goal with her pink suit. For Usha sewing machine dealers meet, she wore an intricately done Sue Mue suit that featured a full-sleeved kurta and palazzo pants. Her kurta was accentuated by meticulously -patterned floral kurta with plain pink sleeves. The palazzo pyjamas were enhanced by embellished striped accents. She wore a pair of dazzling sandals with her attire and also draped a cream-hued dupatta, which featured an intricate border. She wore heavy earrings, which came from Rudra Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Pristine White Suit

For the dinner meet post the National Awards, Keerthy Suresh gave us a traditional perfect moment with her chikankari anarkali attire, which was custom-made by Apeksha The Label. Her attire was intricately done and accentuated by intricate patterns. She draped a matching dupatta with her attire and paired her ensemble with silver ballerinas. She accessorised her look with elaborate silver earrings, which came from Amrapali. As for her makeup, it was enhanced by coffee brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The partly-tied tresses completed her look.

The Graceful Red Fusion Ensemble

What we love about Keerthy Suresh's fashion sensibility is that she balances between traditional and contemporary ethnic outfits. So, for an event in Dubai, she wore a deep red ensemble by Sneha Draksharam that consisted of a full-sleeved cropped blouse and paired it with draped bottoms. Her top was accentuated by floral accents and net sleeves and her bottoms were plain red in colour. Her attire also featured a cape-like flowy accent. She paired her ensemble with beige-hued sandals and the makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade, nude-hued tones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail spruced up her avatar.

The Soft Golden Saree

Keerthy Suresh took our breath away at the 66th National Awards Ceremony. She looked absolutely elegant in her Sabyasachi saree for the occasion. Her saree was plain-hued and was accentuated by intricately-done motifs border. She paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved floral blouse that was dipped in the same shade as the saree. It was a round-collared full-sleeved blouse with a slit at the back. She wore golden and gemstone jhumkis that also came from Sabyasachi's eponymous jewellery brand. Her nails were painted brown. The makeup was highlighted by dark coffee brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, a black bindi, and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

The Resplendent Green Attire

For one of the events, Keerthy Suresh gave us a traditional wear goal with her brocade green attire, which consisted of a long kurta and palazzo pants. Her attire came from Raw Mango and was adorned with silver floral accents. It was a gorgeous number and she kept her look minimal for the occasion. Keerthy's jewellery game was light and she accessorised her look with sleek silver earrings with gemstones. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and mascara-adorned eyes notched up her avatar. The middle-parted ponytail completed her avatar.

So, which attire of Keerthy Suresh's would you like to borrow from her? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram