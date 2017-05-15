ENGLISH

PeeCee's Beach Swag; Stuns All At Miami Beach

By

The utterly ravishing actress, our PeeCee never fails to amaze us with her new looks and hotness.

Priyanka Chopra loves the beaches and her beach looks never go wrong. This weekend, she was spotted flaunting her bold beach look at the Miami Beach. She was seen wearing a blue strapless bikini and having a merry time with Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima.

Priyanka Chopra At The Miami Beach

Her hot bikini looks are worth complimenting. From her hair stances to sea dips, she blew many minds with her weekend sea-visit pictures on her social media networks.

There were jaw-dropping moments when in her beach look she flaunted her curves in the most stunning way possible.

Priyanka Chopra At The Miami Beach

Matching her bikini, she wore a pair of blue aviators and pink lipstick. The entire lookbook was OMG-ish and we are sure she had some intention of killing some people right on the beach with this look.

We are sure, Miami had its dog day having the Desi Girl rocking the beach.

 

