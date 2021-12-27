Parineeti Chopra And Kirti Kulhari Surprise Us With Their Party-Perfect Saree Looks

ENGLISH
    It is not just the season of sweaters; it is the season of sarees as well. With wedding season on, we have got you covered with sarees for those who like it dazzling and for those who, like it patterned. And the divas, who are here to inspire us are Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. We have decoded their saree look for you.

    Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

    Parineeti Chopra's Sequinned Blue Saree

    Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Parineeti Chopra wore a Manish Malhotra saree that was sequinned and featured shimmering details. She teamed her saree with a black sleeveless blouse, which colour-blocked her saree. She upped her look with a dazzling ring and dainty earrings. The ivory nail lacquer spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and brown eye shadow accompanied by mascara. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

    Photographer Courtesy: RAMESH KUMAR PHOTOGRAPHY

    Kirti Kulhari's Purple And Red Saree

    Kirti Kulhari also wore a metallic saree that was purple and red in colour. Styled by Radhika Mehra, her saree was accentuated by purple and red hues. The blouse was striped and sleeveless, and the drape and fall was about strong colour-blocks. She paired her saree with brown boots. She notched up her look with gold bangles from Radhika Agrawal Jewels, the delicate earrings came from Joolry, and the ring was from Parina International. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones with highlighted touch, muted pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl. She elevated her style quotient with a tiny bindi and the fringe bun rounded out her look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 18:44 [IST]
    Close