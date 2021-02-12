Just In
Parineeti Chopra And Deepika Padukone Will Beckon You To Slay It In Simple Yet Casual Outfits
Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone were spotted in the city in casual outfits. The two divas had all our attention with their outfits. While Deepika flaunted an all-black outfit, Parineeti went for a quirky look. We have decoded their outfits for some solid fashion inspiration.
Parineeti Chopra's Top And Pants
Parineeti Chopra looked amazing in her top and pants. She wore a white top that was round-necked and knotted and teamed it with a pair of brick-red pants, which were flared at the hem. More than her outfit, we loved her cat-eyed shades, which went well with her look. She carried a textured black and white purse with her. Parineeti paired her ensemble with shiny sandals that upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the knotted scarf headband rounded out her avatar.
Deepika Padukone's Black Outfit
Deepika Padukone wore a black outfit that consisted of a sleeveless top and pants. She looked smart in her ensemble, which we found so simple and yet so eye-catching. She teamed her outfit with black and white sports shoes, which complemented her outfit. Deepika carried a black mask with her and wore a black-hued mask. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl and the middle-parted bun completed her look.
So, whose outfit did you like more - Parineeti Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Let us know that.