Pallavi Sharda Sports A Traditional Modern Look With This Outfit At Cannes Series Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pallavi Sharda looked amazing as ever as she walked the pink carpet at Cannes Series with her co-stars from Beecham House. She wore separates by Payal Singhal and kept it traditional at the international event. It was a lightweight ensemble and Pallavi pulled it off effortlessly. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Pallavi wore grey-hued separates, which consisted of a half-sleeved blouse with a deep-neck and she teamed it with a flared skirt. Her attire was adorned with multi-hued patterns, which accentuated her ensemble. Pallavi's attire was modern and represented women, who are traditional yet bold.

She accessorised her look with metallic earrings and a statement ring, which came from the label, Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was rather bold with a fuschia pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Pallavi Sharda's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.