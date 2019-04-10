ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pallavi Sharda Sports A Traditional Modern Look With This Outfit At Cannes Series

    By
    |
    Pallavi Sharda Fashion

    Pallavi Sharda looked amazing as ever as she walked the pink carpet at Cannes Series with her co-stars from Beecham House. She wore separates by Payal Singhal and kept it traditional at the international event. It was a lightweight ensemble and Pallavi pulled it off effortlessly. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Pallavi wore grey-hued separates, which consisted of a half-sleeved blouse with a deep-neck and she teamed it with a flared skirt. Her attire was adorned with multi-hued patterns, which accentuated her ensemble. Pallavi's attire was modern and represented women, who are traditional yet bold.

    Pallavi Sharda Style

    She accessorised her look with metallic earrings and a statement ring, which came from the label, Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was rather bold with a fuschia pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Pallavi Sharda's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue