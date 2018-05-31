Once A Bollywood Struggler, Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Now The Stylish Tourist in Hollywood

There was a long phase in her life when Fatima Sana Shaikh was struggling to make a break into the close-knit Bollywood community. She almost decided to go ahead with a photography course, but then she got the role of the lead character in Aamir Khan starrer, 'Dangal'. And ever since, there has been no looking back for this cute dimpled girl.

Fatima has just one movie in her kitty; but over a period of time, she has had quite a many fashionable moments. The diva mostly sports very casual comfy clothes and makes us want to believe that stars don't always have to be dressed up. Also, she is travelling quite a bit, so she has been giving us some travel style goals.

The actress previously trekked to Kareri Lake with her friends and now she is in Los Angeles. Wow! The diva just gave us a glimpse of her one cool fashion statement from her studio tour. The stellar performer wore an outfit that we ladies could easily don in our everyday life.

So, posed like a typical tourist against the famous Universal Studios globe fountain, Fatima looked sassy in a black crop top, blue denims, and she paired it with a baggy dark red and white checkered T-shirt.

She had a DSLR in her hand. It seems like the actress is really fond of clicking. We also loved her Minnie Mouse bun hairstyle, as it really suits the actress and she carries it with a lot of confidence.

We are looking forward to more style statements by Fatima Sana Shaikh from her USA travel diaries. Till then, how did you find this look of hers?