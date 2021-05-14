Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: Office, Party, And Wedding Reception Fashion Goals From The Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 14 May 1987, Bollywood actress and model Zareen Khan is loved and admired for her stunning personality and great fashion sense. The diva keeps mesmerising her fans with her gorgeous looks and sartorial choices online. If you're heading towards any place or occasion and looking for some outfit ideas, just scroll through the star's Instagram feed and you'll be all sorted for the event. Today, on her birthday, we have picked three outfits from her wardrobe for office, party, and wedding reception fashion goals. Take a look.

Zareen Khan's Green Pantsuit For Office

Zareen Khan sported a forest-green pantsuit, which came from the label Our Love. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved two-buttoned blazer and matching wide-legged pants. Her blazer was accentuated by embroidered dotted patterns all over and she layered it with a black tee. Styled by Trisha Jani, the Veer actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with earrings, a wristband, and rings and painted her nails red. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade. Zareen Khan's pantsuit is perfect for official meetings.

Zareen Khan's Black Dress For Parties

Zareen Khan was dressed to slay in a slight off-shoulder black sequin dress, which came from Meraki Couture by Nuzhat Khan. Her full-length dress featured a thigh-high front slit that added bold quotient to her look. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the Hate Story 3 actress teamed her dress with a pair of black heels and upped her look with chunky earrings, bracelet, and a ring. She kept her heavily curled locks to one side and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and coral-red lip shade. Zareen's stunning dress makes perfect to slay at parties.

Zareen Khan's Blue Gown For Wedding Reception

Zareen Khan donned a midnight-blue heavily-sequinned gown, which came from the label Miraya by Pooja Pawan Khosla and gave fashion inspiration for wedding reception. Her beautiful flared gown featured only one sleeve that was in slit style with long panel, falling down. The thin band-type matching belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Housefull 2 actress teamed her gown with black heels and notched up her look with stone-detailed silver-toned earrings and bracelet from Curio Cottage. Zareen let loose her side-parted straight tresses and enhanced her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheekbones, soft blush, and matte nude pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Zareen Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Zareen Khan!

Pic Credits: Zareen Khan's Instagram