Just In
- 1 hr ago World Hypertension Day (17 May): Is Blood Pressure And Diabetes Related?
- 3 hrs ago Free Oxygen Here! Life-Saving Initiative Of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital In Association With Greenwood High
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 14 May 2021
- 14 hrs ago Ivermectin For COVID-19 Treatment: Goa Recommends Ivermectin; WHO Warns Against Use
Don't Miss
- News Govt working in war-footing mode to fight second wave of COVID-19: PM Modi
- Movies Camila Cabello's First Look As Cinderella Out; Her Debut Film To Release On Amazon Prime Video
- Sports Jasprit Bumrah says Shane Bond played a major role in shaping his career
- Technology Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Starting May 18; Rewards Tipped For Early Birds
- Finance UPL Shares Soar 7% As Net Profits Jump 72%
- Education VMware Doubles Its Wellbeing Allowance To Nearly 60,000 INR For Employees In India
- Automobiles Mahindra Extends The Warranty Period Of All Its Vehicles Due To Covid-19: Read More To Know!
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Telangana In May
Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: Office, Party, And Wedding Reception Fashion Goals From The Actress
Born on 14 May 1987, Bollywood actress and model Zareen Khan is loved and admired for her stunning personality and great fashion sense. The diva keeps mesmerising her fans with her gorgeous looks and sartorial choices online. If you're heading towards any place or occasion and looking for some outfit ideas, just scroll through the star's Instagram feed and you'll be all sorted for the event. Today, on her birthday, we have picked three outfits from her wardrobe for office, party, and wedding reception fashion goals. Take a look.
Zareen Khan's Green Pantsuit For Office
Zareen Khan sported a forest-green pantsuit, which came from the label Our Love. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved two-buttoned blazer and matching wide-legged pants. Her blazer was accentuated by embroidered dotted patterns all over and she layered it with a black tee. Styled by Trisha Jani, the Veer actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with earrings, a wristband, and rings and painted her nails red. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade. Zareen Khan's pantsuit is perfect for official meetings.
Zareen Khan's Black Dress For Parties
Zareen Khan was dressed to slay in a slight off-shoulder black sequin dress, which came from Meraki Couture by Nuzhat Khan. Her full-length dress featured a thigh-high front slit that added bold quotient to her look. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the Hate Story 3 actress teamed her dress with a pair of black heels and upped her look with chunky earrings, bracelet, and a ring. She kept her heavily curled locks to one side and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and coral-red lip shade. Zareen's stunning dress makes perfect to slay at parties.
Zareen Khan's Blue Gown For Wedding Reception
Zareen Khan donned a midnight-blue heavily-sequinned gown, which came from the label Miraya by Pooja Pawan Khosla and gave fashion inspiration for wedding reception. Her beautiful flared gown featured only one sleeve that was in slit style with long panel, falling down. The thin band-type matching belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Housefull 2 actress teamed her gown with black heels and notched up her look with stone-detailed silver-toned earrings and bracelet from Curio Cottage. Zareen let loose her side-parted straight tresses and enhanced her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheekbones, soft blush, and matte nude pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Zareen Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Birthday, Zareen Khan!
Pic Credits: Zareen Khan's Instagram