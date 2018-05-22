On Suhana Khan’s 18th Birthday, A Tribute To Her Trendy Style

Yesterday, the internet blew up when Gauri Khan (Suhana Khan's mom) Instagrammed the picture of her beautiful daughter on the eve of her birthday and captioned it as, "Gearing up for a birthday bash". Well, and why wouldn't it be the news of the day? After all, it is the birthday news of none other than Shah Rukh Khan's precious one, Suhana.

The young empress of Bollywood turned 18 today and we can't wait to find out that how her birthday celebration is going to be like. But that will come later in the day and so before that, we just want to celebrate the fact that our favourite star kid is all grown up now. We have enjoyed her journey and transformation from being a shy daddy's girl to a bold style icon.

Suhana has a very distinctive taste in fashion and she doesn't seem to follow any rules. What we particularly admire about her is that she can pull off a glittery dress and outfits like kurti and jeans with an equal amount of grace and poise. Suhana is always so sure about herself especially when it comes to style sense. She is one of the few star kids, who don't have any public social media accounts. However, Suhana always leaves us jaw-dropped and mesmerized whenever we see her pictures clicked by paparazzi.

On her 18th birthday, let's take a look at the most fashionable moments of the girl, who is taking the country by storm.

PC: suhana_khan_o fficiall