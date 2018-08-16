On Saif Ali Khan's Birthday, A Look At His Latest Minimal Style Game

Probably one of the most debonair actors in the Hindi film industry, Saif Ali Khan turned 48 today and doesn't seem to be getting older. From being a quintessential chocolate boy to a dark character to a serious policeman, Saif's roles have been so versatile. With his 'Sacred Games' on Netflix, he has reminded us again that how soul-stirring his acting skills are. But there is something that has remained the same with Saif. And well, that is his fashion sensibilities.

Son of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif comes from a royal family. So, his fashion typically is conservative, classy, and different. Well, he could be very much in the glamorous field, but as far as fashion is concerned, the actor sticks to his own principles.

Also, the best part about Saif is that he doesn't try hard at all to look dapper and he still gets into the best-dressed lists. The 'Cocktail' actor keeps it very understated and deceptively simple. He doesn't fall into the graphic jacket or distressed jeans trends. He would much rather step out in a checkered shirt and jeans or simple athleisure outfits, or classic tuxedos. Even if you look at his recent birthday pics, he is wearing his signature white shirt and matching pants teamed with a printed bandana.

As far as his traditional fashion game is concerned, he would wear bandhgalas or drape a shawl on his muted-toned jacket. In other words, he doesn't wear anything too embellished or gaudy.

Subtlety and minimalism are what he promotes in fashion. On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, here are his latest stylish and slay-worthy pics.