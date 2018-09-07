On Radhika Apte's Birthday, Her 7 Incredible And Wow-worthy Gowns

Radhika Apte defies conventions. Her road to success has not been the classic one. She has created a niche for herself and is also the most featured Indian actress on Netflix. Radhika has done the most unconventional films such as 'Shor in the City', 'Manjhi - The Mountain Man', etc. Also, now she has a Netflix mini-series called 'Ghoul' based on her. So, career-wise, she is quite an inspiration to the budding actors or even to those people, who like to think outside the box.

However, an actor's career depends a lot on their fashion statements too. And Radhika's style is quite diverse. She can easily switch from being a glam diva to a boss lady to an understated next door girl. Her fashion has evolved over a period of time and she has wowed us with her dress game. We are particularly swooned over by her gowns. Her gowns can range from being classy to sexy to dramatic. So, on her birthday, let's take a look at her iconic gowns that have left us mesmerised.

Radhika Apte's Showstopper Gown So, recently at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018, Radhika Apte walked down the ramp with fellow actor Jim Sarbh for Punit Balana's show. She wore a dazzling attire that came from the designer's collection, 'Gulabi Chowk'. Her attire was a mix of golden and silver hues and it was enhanced by intricate embellishments and metallic accents. The floral accents shone in her gown and she completed her look with pink-hued danglers made from precious stones. Radhika Apte's Classic Black Gown For Blenders Pride Magical Nights event, Radhika wore this lovely gown by Anand Bhushan. It was a sparkling black gown, which was classy and classic. Her black-hued gown was enhanced by figure-hugging silhouette and was meticulously sequinned. Radhika's gown was also highlighted by sheer bodice. It was a structural gown and made for a perfect party wear. She notched up her look with red lip shade and an impeccable bun. Radhika Apte's Icy Gown This was another showstopper gown and Radhika Apte looked radiant as a pearl in it. She sashayed down the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and it was one of the longest ramp walks ever with a 400-feet-long ramp. Radhika's gown had a deep neck and was enhanced by sheer fabric and floral applique work. It hugged her slender frame beautifully and we also loved the whimsical cape attached to her gown. Radhika Apte's IIFA Awards Gown At this year's IIFA Awards, Radhika Apte stunned us with this electric blue number. Her gown was designed by Amit Aggarwal and featured sculptural bodice, which was partially contrasted by sheer covering. Radhika's skirt was A-lined and structural. Her skirt was pleated and marked by a shiny metallic touch. The actress looked resplendent and spruced up her look with matching danglers and a middle-parted bun. Radhika Apte's Warm Blue Colour Gown Blue is not only the coolest colour, it can be the warmest colour too, proved Radhika Apte with this beautiful traditional-meets-western gown, which was designed by Payal Khandwala. It was a soothing blue-hued structural and sleeveless gown, which was accentuated by a flared and sharp-pleated skirt. With this gown of hers, she aced the modern princess look. She added a quirky detail to her elegant number with a neckpiece by Zariin. Radhika Apte's Sexy Gown Radhika Apte can turn on the hotness metre, when she wants to. And she did at Vogue Women of the Year Awards. She posed to perfection with Jim Sarbh and her gown oozed glamour and sexiness. It was an asymmetrical gown, which was enhanced by shimmering silver hue. It featured a full-sleeved sharp jacket-styled bodice with a bare neckline and the skirt was marked by an overlapping detail and a deep slit. Radhika teamed her outfit with shiny silver pumps and left her tresses wavy to notch up her look. Radhika Apte's Dramatic Gown Radhika Apte took a surreal turn with this Manish Malhotra gown, which was an abstract piece and would have made Salvador Dali and Elsa Schiaparelli very happy. Her gown came alive with a deep-neck bodice, which was updated with intricate sequins and feather details. For some reason, it made us think of the movie, 'Birdman'. Radhika's ivory skirt, on the other hand, took a modern turn with sharp edged overlapping and ruffled tulle details. It was a floor-length ensemble and Radhika gave her look a fierce touch with a sleek bun and statement studs.

So, we loved her dramatic gown by Manish Malhotra the most. Which gown of Radhika Apte's impressed you the most? Let us know in the comment section.