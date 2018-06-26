On His B'Day, It's High Time Arjun Kapoor Should Be Taken Seriously As A Style Icon

Arjun Kapoor is probably the most believable actor of our generation. Apart from his superb acting skills, Arjun is also the most relatable star. Because of his attitude and his persona, both on and off screen, many young men today can relate with him. He is neither subtle nor loud. He has some ruggedness; but then sometimes he is very sophisticated too. He has this Punjabi larger-than-life charm, which is beautifully balanced by his sensitive side.

It may not appear, but Arjun Kapoor has a very colourful personality. And this colourful aspect of his comes out on many occasions through his fashion.

After shedding 50 kilos in just four years, Arjun got his first role in 'Ishaqzaade' and also paved a way as an unconventionally good-looking hero. But his role as a fashion icon never got as much pronounced as his contemporaries. We all know that he is stylish but he is still not given a lot of importance on the fashion front.

However, on his 33rd birthday, we should really change the way we look at him fashionably. The reason being that his style sense is not only diverse but he gives more wardrobe goals than any other actor in the industry today. His clothes are most likely to be copied by trendsetting youngsters. You can tell us despite his unique fashion sense, how many of you would really copy someone like Ranveer Singh?

The second reason is we can't think of any time or moment, when Arjun has failed on the style grounds. From sporting a classy avatar to a desi look, Arjun slays it each and every time. He has the most amazing T-shirt collection and contemporary Indian wear. So, yes netizens, we should start taking his awesome style pretty seriously.

Some people like Arjun Kapoor are not very over the top about it, but that doesn't mean they don't top the best-dressed lists. And if you need a prove enough, here are some of the fashion moments of Arjun Kapoor that will make all men wonder, 'Yes! His fashion sense is what makes the most sense to us'.

