Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: Her Top 3 Gorgeous Gowns Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 8 October 1970, Gauri Khan celebrates her birthday today. She is a producer and also a celebrated interior designer. Gauri Khan's fashion sense is also impeccable and her style transformation has been among the most inspiring in the industry. She is a style maven, who can give the seasoned fashionistas a run for their money. She has graced a number of magazine covers and Gauri Khan is almost always the best-dressed at any event. Be it a traditional outfit or a western number, Gauri looks impressive in any type of ensemble and she also doesn't restrict herself to a particular style. Gauri's fashion is as experimental as her interior designing sensibility. On her birthday, we have decoded her three gowns because we find her gown game very strong.

Gauri Khan's Sculptural Gown

Gauri Khan recently stunned us with her sculptural gown by Gaurav Gupta. Her gown was simple yet intricate and she wore it for the launch of Zoya x Gauri Khan newest collection of jewellery. The attire was gorgeous with textured bodice and subtle glittering tones. She wore a champagne sparkle jersey draped gown by the designer, perfect for cocktail parties. It was a contemporary number and she spruced up her look with a diamond neckpiece and complementing bracelet, which came from the jewellery label, Zoya. The makeup was highlighted by glossy lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Gauri Khan's Pink Gown

Gauri Khan looked stylish in her pink gown and caught our attention. The diva looked amazing in her gown that was accentuated by sheer accents and nuanced folds. It was a halter-necked and sleeveless gown that was voluminous and featured a front slit. Gauri's gown was absolutely dreamy and designed by Gauri & Nainika. It was a stunning number and Gauri Khan upped her look with a cocktail ring. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and light pink lip shade. The smoky kohl enhanced her look and the side-swept highlighted tresses completed her look.

Gauri Khan's Embellished Gown

Gauri Khan looked radiant in her black gown that was by Monisha Jaising. She wore a black-hued strapless gown that featured embellished bodice and a textural drape. Her gown was also enhanced by net accents and Gauri wore it for Zoya's diamond boutique launch. Gauri Khan wore a statement neckpiece with her attire that came from the jewellery label, Zoya. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, what do you think about her gown looks? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Gauri Khan!

Courtesy: Gauri Khan's Instagram