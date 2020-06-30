Happy Birthday Avika Gor: 5 Times The Actress Gave Wedding Fashion Goals In Her Stunning Lehengas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 30 June 1997, Indian Television actress Avika Gor is famous for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu. With her brilliant acting in the daily soap, the actress not only earned fame, recognition and love but also received many awards for being the best child artist. And now the charming little girl has grown up as a beautiful diva and she is all out there flaunting her stunning personality. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that her profile is lit with fashion photoshoots, from ethnic to western. While taking a peek into her fashion wardrobe, we also noticed that the diva has a massive collection of beautiful designer lehengas. As Avika turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her five lehengas that gave major wedding fashion goals.

Avika Gor In A Red Lehenga On the occasion of Ugadi 2020, Avika Gor was decked up in a beautiful red lehenga, which came from Kadhambari Studio. Styled by Nikitha Panjala, her lehenga was accentuated by silver dotted prints and sequin border. The Sasural Simar Ka actress paired her lehenga with a full-sleeved round-collar black choli that featured golden patterns. The embroidered golden belt added structure to her attire and she accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and a pretty delicate necklace. She pulled up her heavy curly tresses into a half-hairdo and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. Avika Gor In A Dark Green Lehenga Avika Gor looked extremely beautiful in a dark green lehenga from Kadhambari Studio, which was accentuated by white dotted prints and broad golden border that featured floral patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved red choli that featured green puff-detailing on the shoulders. Styled by Nikitha Panjala, the Laado actress draped a yellow subtle-printed dupatta in a stylish way and upped her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic earrings and silver bangles. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. Avika Gor In A Purple Lehenga Avika Gor donned a purple lehenga, which came from Pragnya Reddy Designer Studio and looked gorgeous in it. Her lehenga was accentuated by grey and orange-hued floral accents and featured net-layer at the hem. She paired it with a half-sleeved matching choli that featured silver embroidered patterns. Styled by Sandy, the Tezz actress completed her look with a contrasting yellow dupatta and notched up her look with a red pearl detailed gold-toned earrings, silver bangle, and red nail paint. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with a tiny bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and purple lip shade. Avika Gor In A Yellow Lehenga Avika Gor sported a high-waist bright-yellow lehenga from the label She Shore. Her lehenga was accentuated by subtle checked patterns and golden embroidered work at the border. Styled by Nikitha Panjala, the Paathshaala actress teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved maroon blouse that featured ruffle detailing. She completed her look with platform heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned funky earrings and silver bangle. Avika let loose her statement tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. Avika Gor In Fuchsia Pink Lehenga For a wedding, Avika Gor was dressed to impress in a fuchsia pink lehenga by Siddhartha Daga. Her lehenga was accentuated by white checked patterns and dotted prints. Styled by Sneha Sharma, she paired her lehenga with a matching crop top, that featured embroidery work and ruffle detailed sleeves. The Cinema Chupista Maava actress completed her look with a light-yellow dupatta that complemented her look. She upped her look with a maangtikka, a pair of drop earrings, necklace, bracelet, and rings. The diva let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, silver winged eyeliner, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these lehengas of Avika Gor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Avika Gor!

Pic Credits: Avika Gor