On 4 Years Of Raabta, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Formal, Casual, And Stylish Fashionable Looks From The Film

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic-action film Raabta is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers. Though the 2017 film failed to impress the audience because of the storyline, Sushant and Kriti turned out to be the soul of the film. The duo's sizzling chemistry melted many hearts and we can say that they looked like a couple 'made in heaven' in the film. Apart from their adorable chemistry, the stars' fashionable looks on-screen were another reason that kept our interest alive. Sushant, whose dapper personality made everyone fall in love with him, sported many outfits throughout the film.

As Raabta clocks its 4 years today, take a look at the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's formal, casual, and stylish looks from the special film.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Formal Look

Suhant Singh Rajput sported a formal look and looked very handsome. He donned a pulled-up sleeve classic-collar light pink shirt and tucked it with grey pants that was folded from the ends. The black and silver striped tie, upped his look and he completed his look with a pair of beige shoes, that had white base. Sushant notched up his look with a silver-toned hand accessory and went for clean shave look. His hair was short with front fringes falling on his forehead, that suited him well.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Casual Look

Sushant Singh Rajput donned a half-sleeved white tee, which was accentuated by multicolour graphic prints. The late actor teamed his T-shirt with blue denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of cool shoes that featured blue, yellow, and red accents. The gold-toned bracelet, upped his look and he looked dapper in the same hairstyle and clean shave look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Stylish Look

In the song Main Tera Boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput won our hearts with his stylish look. He wore a full-sleeved crop golden jacket-type garment, which was accentuated by embroidered patterns, stone-work, and embellishments. The late actor teamed it with brown pants and completed his look with a pair of matching shoes. He rounded out his look with a few accessories and sported back-combed neat hairstyle.

So, what do you think about these looks of Sushant Singh Rajput from Raabta? Let us know that in the comment section.

