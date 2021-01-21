On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary, A Look At His Distinctive Hairstyles From His Best Films Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 21 January 1986, Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput rose to the fame from Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. In 2013, he entered Bollywood and made his debut in the film adaptation Kai Po Che!, that earned him several awards for Best Male Debut. After that Sushant's acting career was only getting better. His films M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, and Chhichhore turned out to be not just blockbusters but also heart-touching ones.

No doubt, Sushant's brilliant performance in the films stole many hearts but he was the kind of actor who used to enjoy getting under the skin of his character and did everything the role demanded. To justify his character in each film, he experimented with many hairstyles and nailed the perfect look. From Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara, the actor treated us with his different look in each film. As today marks the birth anniversary of the late actor, take a look at his distinctive hairstyles from his best films, that impressed us.

Kai Po Che! In 2013 film Koi Po Che!, Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of Ish Bhatt, an ex-district level cricketer. For his role, the actor went for a fringe-style hairstyle. The length of his hair was till the nape of his neck but the layered fringed falling on his forehead, upped his hairstyle look and he looked cute in it. The half-grown moustache and stubble beard, rounded out his avatar. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed himself as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the Indian national cricket team in his 2016 biographical sports film titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. To justify his role, the actor spent over a year to grow and style his hair like Dhoni. Though in the first half of the film, he sported short hair but in the second half, the actor was seen in long hair. He usually kept his hair open with mid-partition while in clean shave look, he looked even more handsome. Raabta Raabta is one of the most loved films of Sushant Singh Rajput, especially when it comes to his looks. In his 2017 film, he looked super handsome and turned out to be every girl's favourite. Coming to his hairstyle, the actor sported spiky hairstyle and looked dapper. To get the hairstyle, he combed his hair up and set it with the gel. The clean shave look, elevated his look. Chhichhore In 2019 age-comedy-drama film Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Anni. In the film, he showed off his two different looks, one as young Anni and the other as old Anni. As young Anni, he sported a very cute hairstyle, that was marked by short hair with side fringed falling on his half forehead. He went for clean shave look and really looked like a young college student. However, as old and aged Anni, he dyed his hair white and sported side-parted short hair. With full-grown moustache and beard, he wrapped his look. Dil Bechara Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara was released in 2020 after his demise and so, this film is very special for all of us. In the film, Sushant portrayed the character of Manny, a terminal cancer patient. Through out the film, he looked dapper in his spiky hairstyle. It was all combed up from the front and gave a messy look to him. The actor went for clean shave look and looked awesome.

We absolutely loved all these hairstyles of Late Sushant Singh Rajput from his films. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.