On 16 Years Of Dhoom, Esha Deol’s Bold And Stunning Looks From The Songs Of The Blockbuster Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Sanjay Gandhi and produced by Aditya Chopra, the first installment of Dhoom franchise was released on 27 August 2004 and turned out to be a big blockbuster. The action-thriller film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. The film as well as the songs of the film was majorly loved by the audience, especially Esha Deol's stunning entry in the title song.

As Dhoom clocks its 16 years today, let us take a look at Esha Deol's outfit from the title song and other songs of the film.

Esha Deol In The Title Song

In the title song Dhoom Machale, Esha Deol made a spectacular glamorous entry like a golden girl. She donned a strappy golden bralette, which was accentuated by knotted detailing with long panel. The actress teamed it with a matching mini skirt and completed her look with golden heels. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curls loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lip shade.

Esha Deol In Dilbara Song

In the song Dilbara, Esha Deol and Uday Chopra danced in the rain and treated us with their sizzling chemistry. Esha sported an off-shoulder half-sleeved green crop top and teamed it with grey-hued denim skirt. Her mini skirt featured ruffled border and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The diva accessorised her look with multiple bangles and let loose her mid-parted wet tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, green eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Esha Deol In Salaame Song

In the song Salaame, Esha Deol was seen dressed in a sleeveless halter-neck golden bralette that featured green border and long fringes. She teamed it with golden mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of heels. The diva upped her look with drop earrings and a bracelet. She let loose her highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, green eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Esha Deol? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yash Raj Films