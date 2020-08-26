Just In
Aditi Rao Hydari And John Abraham’s Look From Their New Project Exudes Bucolic Charm
Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram feed to announce a new project. She captioned her picture as, "To new beginnings..." Well, we are so excited about the new project coming up and she also had John Abraham sitting with her on the staircase. Their pictures exuded bucolic touch and we totally found their costumes so fascinating. Let's take a look at their outfits.
So, Aditi Rao Hydari wore an understated number that consisted of a kurta and a skirt. Her kurta was enhanced by a dark brown hue and accentuated by floral accents. It was a simple and humble kurta, which she teamed with her pink flared skirt that was plain and contrasted her kurta. The olive green dupatta was accentuated by embellished motifs and she draped the dupatta over her head. She upped her look with a pair of oxidised silver earrings and a black-toned neckpiece with stones. The Padmaavat actress also wore a nose stud and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun hairdo rounded out her avatar.
John Abraham wore a red shirt that was buttoned and collared. It was a simple shirt that he paired with beige trousers. The shirt and trousers contrasted and the actor notched up his look with a classy watch. He also wore a checkered green and red turban. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's and John Abraham's attire and looks? Let us know that.