Chhalaang Promotions: Nushrat Bharucha Pulls Off Her Casual Outfit Stylishly And We’re Impressed! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Adapting new normal and taking necessary precautions, Bollywood actresses are now stepping out to attend the events, interviews, and to promote their film. After Kiara Advani, the actress who recently made heads turn with her promotional look is Nushrat Bharucha. Yesterday, she kicked off the promotions of her upcoming film Chhalaang and was all out there flaunting her not-so-casual outfit. Though it was just a pair of top and trousers but the way she pulled it off with utmost style, impressed us. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the first promotional round of Chhalaang, Nushrat Bharucha was decked up in a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline off-white top, which featured subtle striped patterns and slightly ruffled sleeves. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her top with a high-waist pink-hued mid rise flared trouser, that was accentuated by subtle white vertical stripes and side pockets. Her outfit came from the label Wear Syzygy and she completed her look with nude-hued heels by Tony Bianco. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress accessorised her look with a pair of pretty earrings from the label Ayana.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nushrat slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. The Dream Girl actress later notched up her cool quotient with pink-hued round-shaped mini sunglasses from Knick Knack Nook.

We really liked this casual outfit of Nushrat Bharucha and it's ideal for all working ladies in the town who love to dress their best, be it any event. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha