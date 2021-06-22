Nushrat Bharucha And Sunny Leone’s Crop Top And Pants Combo Make For The Best Outfits For Job Interviews Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Our celebrities definitely know how to keep their fashion game strong. Whether they're promoting their films or just visiting salons, they make sure they're dressed best enough to steal everyone's attention out there. With their fashionable looks, they always manage to give us major goals for one or more occasions. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Leone stole the limelight as they flaunted crop top and pants combo. While Nushrat looked like a boss lady in her semi-formal white attire, Sunny sported fancy co-ordinates. The two looked super stunning and gave us outfit ideas for job interviews. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Nushrat Bharucha In A White Crop Top And Pants

Nushrat Bharucha sported a white crop top and pants combo, which came from the label By An Inch. Her blazer crop top had full sleeves notch-lapel and two-buttons closure at the front while her pants were high-waist, loose, and ankle-length. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she completed her look with a pair of criss-cross white heels and accessorised her look with multiple stone-studded pendant neckpieces by Avni Gujral and from Azga. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, metallic eye shadow, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and bright red lip tint.

Sunny Leone In A Blue Crop Top And Pants

Sunny Leone flaunted fancy blue coordinates by Shalini Rathod and looked stunning. The set consisted of a cold-shoulder crop top and high-waist wide pants. Her crop top and pants were accentuated by ruffle detailing, subtle white checked patterns, intricately embroidered work, and a flap pocket. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the Ragini MMS 2 actress completed her look with a pair of white heels and notched up her look with blue earrings from Bellofox. Sunny tied her tresses into a half updo and elevated her look with pointed brows, mascara, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and bright red lipstick.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Leone? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram