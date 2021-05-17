Happy Birthday Nushrat Bharucha: 3 Party-Wear Dresses From The Diva’s Closet To Bookmark For Summer Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 17 May 1985, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most popular and leading actresses of today's generation. She has evolved not only on the acting but also on the fashion front; she has been stealing the limelight. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress is stylish and flaunts fashionable dresses, taking her style game many notches higher. Her mini dresses collection is absolutely striking and we wish we could own that collection of hers too. But today, on her birthday, we have come up with her three stunning dresses, which you need to bookmark for this summer. Take a look.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Purple And Blue Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of Ajeeb Daastaans, Nushrat Bharucha was dressed to impress in a V-shaped neckline purple mini dress, which came from the label Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. Her dress was accentuated by blush-pink florals and green leaves patterns and blue dyed border while the dolman sleeves added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, the Chhalaang actress teamed her dress with a pair of red and purple heels and notched up her look with pretty earrings from Talisman. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a high half ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, and pale pink lipstick.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Bright Red Dress

Nushrat Bharucha looked ravishing in a square-neckline red mini dress, which came from the label Frisky and was accentuated by puffed shoulders and ruffled border. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her little red dress with a pair of nude-hued pointed pumps and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoop earrings. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Royal Blue Dress

Nushrat Bharucha sported a one-sleeved halter-neck royal blue bodycon dress, which came from The House Of Exotique. Her dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and featured asymmetrical hem. She completed her look with a pair of brown high heels and upped her look with drop earrings from the label Slate by Vasundhara. The Dream Girl actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and coral red lipstick.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Nushrat Bharucha? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Nushrat Bharucha!

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram