Nupur Sanon And Tara Sutaria Gave Us Wedding Wear Goals With Their Gorgeous Designer Lehengas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Bollywood actresses Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon turned showstoppers at the 4th edition of The Wedding Junction fashion show and made heads turn with their stunning outfits. While Nupur Sanon unveiled designer Jesal Vora's Ajrak Collection, Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, launched designer Shehla Khan's winter festive collection titled, Dark Romance.

The two, Nupur and Tara owned the show in stunning red-black embellished and ivory lehenga respectively and gave us major wedding wear goals. So, let us take a close look at their gorgeous designer lehengas and decode it.

Nupur Sanon In A Red-Black Embellished Lehenga

So, Nupur Sanon made her ramp debut with a beautiful heavy lehenga by Jesal Vora. Her sleeveless V-shaped plunging neckline red choli was accentuated by intricate black and silver crystals. Her long black georgette fabric skirt was embellished with block prints that was made from silver crystals and the border was enhanced by golden hand-embroidered designs. Not just her lehenga, her dupatta was equally pretty. Dipped in golden colour, the heavy embroidery on the border of her dupatta was a treat to our eyes.

Nupur's jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, elaborate choker necklace, maang tikka, bracelet, and ring, which came from Agarwal & Company. She left her mid-parted wavy blonde tresses loose and spruced up her look with contoured cheekbones and jawline marked by kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade.

Tara Sutaria In An Ivory Bridal Lehenga

Tara Sutaria raised the temperature in a pretty ivory bridal lehenga by Shehla Khan. Her ravishing lehenga consisted of a strappy plunging neckline blouse, which was accentuated by intricate glittery silver designs and lace work at the border. She teamed it with a voluminous matching floor-length skirt. The Marjaavaan actress upped her bridal look by pinning her net dupatta at the back of her head, just like a Christian Bride.

On the accessory front, she opted for delicate bracelets, rings, and a pair of earrings. Tara left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and sharply contoured her jawline and cheekbones. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Nupur Sanon and Tara Sutaria literally left us speechless with their striking lehengas and gave us major fashion goals for the upcoming wedding season.

What do you think about their designer lehengas?