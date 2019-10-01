Tara Sutaria In Her Second Film Marjaavaan Is In A De-glam Avatar And Humble Salwar Suits

So, in one of the scenes, Tara Sutaria is seen in a sky blue suit, which consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline kurti and matching dhoti pants. Her kurti was accentuated by intricate white prints and small slit on the hem of the sleeves. The actress draped the matching net dupatta around her shoulder and completed her look with white wedge heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned metallic ethnic earrings, blue pendant necklace, and bangles. Tara left her mid-parted wavy black-blonde tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade.

Tara Sutaria looked pretty in an off-white designer suit, which consisted of a half-sleeved sweetheart neckline kurti and bottoms. Her beautiful kurti was accentuated by heavily embellished bodice and intricate designer patterns. She draped the matching net dupatta over her shoulder, which was enhanced by golden accents. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned chandelier earrings. Her ethnic earrings had red pearl detailing. Tara left her mid-parted tresses loose. The tiny silver bindi spruced up her look. She rounded out her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink blush, and glossy lip shade.

Tara Sutaria’s Bridal Ensemble

Tara Sutaria looked extremely beautiful in her bridal ensemble. She wore a sweetheart neckline light-green plain suit but what caught all the attention was her dupatta, which she draped over her head like a bride. Her pretty dupatta was accentuated by heavily embellished golden broad border. She upped her bridal look with heavy jewellery game, which consisted of a golden-toned necklace, white-pearled garland necklace, and a complementing kada, attached ring bracelet, two bridal maang tikka, and gold plated big nose ring with chain. Tara Sutaria rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, pink blush, and light lip shade.

We loved Tara Sutaria's ethnic looks. What do you think about her looks? Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic credits: T-Series