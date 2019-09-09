Virat-Anushka And Kriti-Nupur Sanon Have Coordinated Airport Outfit Ideas For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from the West Indies. They surprised the shutterbugs with their coordinated outfits, which has become quite a trend in Bollywood. And not just Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was also snapped in a boho chic style dress, as she departed for the New York Fashion Week with sister Nupur Sanon, who was seen in a casual avatar. Let's take a close look at their outfits and decode them.

So, Virushka were spotted in a comfy blue-hued coordinated outfits. Virat Kohli wore a dark blue Balenciaga jacket over a casual white tee. He paired it with distressed denims and white sneakers, which were from Adidas. He completed his cool look with a baseball cap, round-framed glasses, and a black wrist watch.

While Sultan actress and wife Anushka Sharma also donned a Balenciaga white tee, which she teamed with a structured deep-lapel navy blue blazer. She paired her ensemble with matching trousers and also wore white sneakers by Adidas like Virat Kohli. Black sunglasses, golden-toned wrist watch, and black choker rounded out her look. The actress also carried her classy Saint Laurent tote bag. Virat and Anushka looked a class apart and gave major couple fashion goals.

The Sanon sisters looked elegant in their own way. Kriti Sanon wore a stylish knee length off-white breezy dress, which was decked up in florals. She teamed her asymmetric outfit with thigh-high black boots. The actress carried a large dark blue bag and rounded out her look with loose curls and pink lip shade.

Nupur Sanon also made a strong case for the floral trend. She donned a full-sleeved purple top that was accentuated by intricate floral accents and asymmetric hemline. She paired it with black distressed jeans and laced boots. Nupur Sanon left her mid-parted wavy tresses open and spruced up her look with pink shade like Kriti Sanon's. Well, the fashionable siblings too pulled off coordinated look with their floral outfits.

So, whose airport look did you like more - Virushka or the Sanon sisters? Share your opinions in the comment section.