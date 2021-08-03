Nora Fatehi Exudes Glam Vibes With Her 5 Stunning Outfits; Which One Did You Like The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nora Fatehi has been wowing us with her strong fashion sense and amazing photoshoots. She is quite easily convincing all of us to step up our fashion game and take the glamorous turn. She has been exuding diva vibes with her outfits and of late, she gave us 5 outfit goals. While most of her ensembles were western, there was one traditional number too that had our attention. So, let's decode her outfits and find out which attire of hers you liked the most.

Photographer Courtesy: Sasha Jairam

Nora Fatehi's Black And White Bodysuit

Styled by Chandini Whabi, Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous in her black and white bodysuit that was from the label, Bloni. Her attire featured a pristine white high-neck sweater and black-hued bodycon suit. Nora's bodysuit was made in Econyl -a marine re-generated nylon made from plastic waste and enhanced with Indian handcrafted tie-dye. She accessorised her look with chic gold-toned bracelet, handcrafted rings, and statement earrings. Her jewellery was from Zillionaire, Diosa Paris By Darshan Dave, and Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella. The makeup was highlighted by coffee-brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The side-swept copper tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Sasha Jairam

Nora Fatehi's Blue Metallic Dress

The actress and dancer looked impressive in her Rotate Birger Christensen dress. It was a high-neck attire with button detailing and puffed sleeves. Her dress was bodycon and Nora Fatehi's jewellery look absolutely spruced up her avatar. She wore large hoops from Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella to accentuate her avatar and the makeup was highlighted by deep red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The softly-curled dark brown tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Sasha Jairam

Nora Fatehi's Ravishing Red Separates Gown

Nora Fatehi looked absolutely gorgeous in her ravishing red separates gown that came from April & Alex. Her attire featured an off-shouldered blouse that had exaggerated sleeves and gathered bodice. The skirt was structured and had a thigh-high slit, which added to the bold quotient. It was a stunning number and Nora teamed it with glittering golden pumps that came from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with a dainty and elegant neckpiece and complementing hoops that came from RAF Fine Jewelry. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with a bronzer effect, and subtle eye makeup with mascara. The sleek tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Mohamed Saad STUDIO



Nora Fatehi's Leopard-Printed Separates

For a photoshoot, Nora Fatehi totally left us speechless with her leopard-printed attire that came from the label, Jenn. She wore a Kehai set from the brand and it was accentuated by black rosette prints on a golden base. The attire consisted of a halter-neck top with a slit and a high-waist skirt with a slit. It was a bold number and Nora Fatehi accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings that came from Misho. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade and soft pink cheekbones. The wet tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Nora Fatehi's Pink Saree

Nora Fatehi also gave us party-worthy goals with her saree that was designed by Akanksha Gajria. Her saree featured an impeccably-done drape and she paired it with a sleeveless blouse that was enhanced by embellished tones. The saree had metallic tones and she upped her look with dainty jewellery that came from Ayana Silver Jewellery and RishiRich Jewels. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The wavy tresses completed her look and she was styled by Maneka Harisinghani.

So, which outfit of Nora Fatehi did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.