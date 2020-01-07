Just In
- 1 hr ago Polycythemia: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention
-
- 1 hr ago Ways To Support Mental Health In The Workplace
- 2 hrs ago Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Her Beautifully Sequinned Green Dress
- 3 hrs ago 6 Simple & Effective Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sinus Infection
Don't Miss
- Finance Equitas Small Finance Bank Offers Waiver On Non-Maintenance On S/B A/c
- Sports Prithvi Shaw ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice matches against New Zealand
- Movies ’83 Director Kabir Khan On Why He Did Not Attend CAA Meeting With Union Minister Piyush Goyal
- Technology Panasonic Unveils HZ2000 OLED TV, RZ-S500W Wireless Earphones At CES 2020
- Automobiles Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter India-Launch Date Confirmed: Here Are All The Details
- News Infant deaths: Gujarat depuy CM Nitin Patel says Congress criticism a face saving bid
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Nora Fatehi Flaunts A Simple Traditional Look And We All Want To Copy It
Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share desi fashion with her fans. The actress looked gorgeous in her ensemble and inspired us to stay simple and classy. Well, not only her fashion game was strong, her jewellery and hairstyle was also impressive. So, let's decode her attire and look.
So, Nora was dressed to impress in her traditional suit that consisted of a bright yellow kurta and pyjamas. Her yellow kurta was accentuated by glittering silver accents and floral patterns and her salwar was blue-hued and patterned. With this attire combination, Nora Fatehi also gave us colour-blocking fashion goals.
The Dilbar song fame accessorised her look with a statement floral ring and elaborate gold and gemstone earrings. She carried a red-hued flower with her and Nora Fatehi was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. The makeup was simple with matte pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The braided hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.