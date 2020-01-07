Nora Fatehi Flaunts A Simple Traditional Look And We All Want To Copy It Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share desi fashion with her fans. The actress looked gorgeous in her ensemble and inspired us to stay simple and classy. Well, not only her fashion game was strong, her jewellery and hairstyle was also impressive. So, let's decode her attire and look.

So, Nora was dressed to impress in her traditional suit that consisted of a bright yellow kurta and pyjamas. Her yellow kurta was accentuated by glittering silver accents and floral patterns and her salwar was blue-hued and patterned. With this attire combination, Nora Fatehi also gave us colour-blocking fashion goals.

The Dilbar song fame accessorised her look with a statement floral ring and elaborate gold and gemstone earrings. She carried a red-hued flower with her and Nora Fatehi was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. The makeup was simple with matte pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The braided hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.