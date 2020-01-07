ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nora Fatehi Flaunts A Simple Traditional Look And We All Want To Copy It

    By
    |

    Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share desi fashion with her fans. The actress looked gorgeous in her ensemble and inspired us to stay simple and classy. Well, not only her fashion game was strong, her jewellery and hairstyle was also impressive. So, let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Nora was dressed to impress in her traditional suit that consisted of a bright yellow kurta and pyjamas. Her yellow kurta was accentuated by glittering silver accents and floral patterns and her salwar was blue-hued and patterned. With this attire combination, Nora Fatehi also gave us colour-blocking fashion goals.

    The Dilbar song fame accessorised her look with a statement floral ring and elaborate gold and gemstone earrings. She carried a red-hued flower with her and Nora Fatehi was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. The makeup was simple with matte pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The braided hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More NORA FATEHI News

    Read more about: nora fatehi celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue