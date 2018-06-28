Nimrat Kaur's Figure-hugging Dress Is Perfect For The Date Night

Nimrat Kaur has been hiding a lot and staying away from media but this time she decided to turn the tables and step out. And woah, she did it in style. The actress with a very sophisticated fashion sense kept her classiness intact at a high profile event in Ahmedabad. She made our hearts go racing, pulse beating faster, and temperatures soaring.

So, Nimrat didn't don a little black dress but wore a cerise-hued dress - a cross between pink and red shade and wooed us a thousand times over. Her small V-shaped dress was every bit sexy and had us drooling all over. It was a full-sleeved attire that hugged her slender frame so beautifully that we couldn't stop wowing.

It was a very formal and structured dress that featured a slit on the front, which helped Nimrat flaunt her shapely legs. The actress wore golden embellished heels that for sure gave us sandal goals. She didn't wear a lot of jewellery but her star-shaped necklace was delicate and absolutely attractive.

The 'Lunchbox' actress kept her makeup fresh and light with a dab of pink. She rounded off her gorgeous look by keeping her tresses loose and voluminous.

Well, we are much wowed by Nimrat Kaur's style, how about you?