Nimrat Kaur's Figure-hugging Dress Is Perfect For The Date Night

By Devika
Nimrat Kaur fashion

Nimrat Kaur has been hiding a lot and staying away from media but this time she decided to turn the tables and step out. And woah, she did it in style. The actress with a very sophisticated fashion sense kept her classiness intact at a high profile event in Ahmedabad. She made our hearts go racing, pulse beating faster, and temperatures soaring.

So, Nimrat didn't don a little black dress but wore a cerise-hued dress - a cross between pink and red shade and wooed us a thousand times over. Her small V-shaped dress was every bit sexy and had us drooling all over. It was a full-sleeved attire that hugged her slender frame so beautifully that we couldn't stop wowing.

Nimrat Kaur dresses

It was a very formal and structured dress that featured a slit on the front, which helped Nimrat flaunt her shapely legs. The actress wore golden embellished heels that for sure gave us sandal goals. She didn't wear a lot of jewellery but her star-shaped necklace was delicate and absolutely attractive.

The 'Lunchbox' actress kept her makeup fresh and light with a dab of pink. She rounded off her gorgeous look by keeping her tresses loose and voluminous.

Well, we are much wowed by Nimrat Kaur's style, how about you? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
