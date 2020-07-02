Happy Birthday Shirley Setia: 5 Fashionable Yet Cute Looks Of The Diva That Will Make You Go Awww Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 2 July 1995, Shirley Setia marked her Bollywood playback debut in 2017 with a party song Disco Disco from the film A Gentleman, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra. She has also sang songs like Jab Koi Baat Recreated, T-Series Mixtape Tu Jo Mila-Raabta, T-Series Electrofolk Bhumro, T-Series Mixtape Season 2 Ik Vaari Aa-Naadan Parindey-Tum Ho Toh etc., and mesmerised us with her melodious voice.

On the acting front, the lovely singer made her web debut recently with the Netflix film, Maska and now she is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with romance-comedy film Nikamma opposite Shilpa Shetty. Apart from it, she has also won our hearts with her sartorial choices. As Shirley turns a year older today, let us take a look at her five fashionable yet cute looks that made us say awww.

Shirley Setia In A Neon Green Suit Shirley Setia exuded festive vibes in a beautiful neon-green suit. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline kurti, which was accentuated by golden checked patterns on the bodice. She teamed it with flared matching skirt and draped a net dupatta in a classic way. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and cherry lip shade. Shirley let loose her fringe-detailed wavy tresses. Shirley Setia In A Shimmering Silver Dress Shirley Setia gave party fashion goals in her sleeveless plunging-neckline glittery silver mini dress, which was accentuated by heavy fringe-detailing. Styled by Nikhil D, she teamed her dress with skin-hued stockings that featured dotted prints. The actress completed her look with grey-hued high-heel boots that had checked patterns and criss-cross detailing on the front. Shirley upped her look with a gold-toned dainty tiara, drop earrings, and rings. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip tint. Shirley Setia In A Crop Top And Floral Skirt For one of the promotional rounds of Maska, Shirley Setia opted for a strappy satin-fabric off-white crop top, which she paired with a high-waist skirt. Her skirt featured pretty yellow floral patterns and black prints while the thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Akanksha Kawedia, the diva completed her look with lace-up pointed black heels and notched up her look with white-pearl detailed hoops and gold-toned rings. She pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo and let the remaining curls loose. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Shirley Setia In A Crop Top, Shorts And Shrug For the Crossblade Music Festival in Pune, Shirley Setia wore a round-collar plain black crop top and teamed it with printed shorts. Styled by Akanksha Kawedia, the actress layered her outfit with a classic-collar half-sleeved long matching shrug that featured text and graphic prints. She accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and rings and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light pink blush, and pink lip shade. Shirley let loose her side-parted tresses. Shirley Setia In An Off-Shoulder Black Dress For Nikamma promotions on Big Boss, Shirley Setia was dressed to impress in a half-sleeved off-shoulder black mini dress, which was accentuated by white dots. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the cute lady paired her dress with silver-toned hoops and let loose her side-parted long highlighted curls. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

We really liked these pretty outfits of Shirley Setia. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Shirley Setia!

Pic Credits: Shirley Setia