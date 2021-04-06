Neha Kakkar In A Golden Black Saree Vs Dhvani Bhanushali In A Black Ruffle Saree, Who Look More Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali stepped out in their gorgeous sarees for the shoot of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol. The two amazing singers looked extremely beautiful as they slayed stylishly in their wow-worthy sarees. While Neha Kakkar flaunted a golden black saree with a long trail, Dhvani, on the other hand, looked like an epitome of beauty in her black ruffle number. So, let us take a close look at their sarees and find who looked more impressive.

Neha Kakkar In A Golden Black Saree

Neha Kakkar was dressed to impress in a golden saree, which was accentuated by thin striped patterns. Her saree had the same patterned pallu but it had tasseled border, followed by plain black panel that fell on the floor and formed a long trail. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a loose net-sleeved black blouse. The singer accessorised her look with a pair of jhumkis and rings and spruced up her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and matte pink lip shade. Neha let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length heavily curled tresses.

Dhvani Bhanushali In A Black Ruffle Saree

Dhvani Bhanushali sported a pretty black saree, which was accentuated by ruffled border. The ruffled border had multiple designer striped patterns on it that upped the beauty of her saree. She draped the pallu in a classic way and teamed it up with a sleeveless deep-neck blouse that featured silver-hued heavily embroidered patterns. The diva completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with silver-toned long earrings. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.