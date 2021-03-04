Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Shells Out Major Couple Fashion Goals As They Twin In Black Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the unlimited goal-giving couple. The duo has been shelling out major goals ever since they tied the knot with each other. With their cute sizzling chemistry and co-ordinated outfits, they always manage to steal the attention of the people. The couple are often seen twinning in matching-coloured outfits and also keeps sharing pictures with lovey-dovey captions for each other on Instagram. Recently, Neha and Rohanpreet both shared pictures on their Instagram, where they were seen complementing each other in their black numbers. While Neha slayed it in a sequin saree, Rohan sported stylish suit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for goals.

So, Neha Kakkar was decked up in a black sequin saree, which came from Kalki Fashion and looked super stunning in it. She draped the floor sweeping pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a cold-shoulder velvet blouse. Styled by Ritz Sony, Aur Pyaar Karna Hai singer completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with heavy silver-toned earrings and rings. Neha let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, metallic eyeliner, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

On the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh sported quarter-sleeved black lapel light-grey stylish wrap blazer, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and intricate black dotted prints. It also featured multiple pockets. He layered his blazer with an extended sleeved black classic shirt and teamed it with plain black pants. Rohan's outfit was by Kommal and Ratul Sood and he completed his look with a pair of black shoes from Italian Shoes Co. With black turban and stubble beard, he rounded out his look.

So, what do you think about this black look of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh? Don't they look perfect together? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neha Kakkar's Instagram