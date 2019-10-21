Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Proves With Her Classic Ivory Sari That Elegance Is Effortless Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always puts her best fashion foot forward. Be it ethnics or western, it's always a treat for the eyes to watch the actress slaying it in style. After stunning us with her modern unique white sari at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week's 2019 Grand Finale event, Sonam once again took our breath away with her classic ivory golden sari.

Recently, the actress attended the Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary event, which was organised by PM Narendra Modi, where she caught all our attention with her ethereal sari look. So, let us take a look at her beautiful outfit closely and decode it.

So, for the Gandhi event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for an ivory-coloured beautiful ethnic sari by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her sari was accentuated by intricate golden prints and embellished border. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Her pallu was enhanced by elaborate golden border and complementing fringe tassels at the hem. The interesting part about her sari was her shrug, which she teamed with her blouse. The Veere Di Wedding actress gave us an ethnic goal with her matching half-sleeved green-golden buttoned shrug.

On the jewellery front, Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring and a pair of gold-toned earrings, which had white pearl detailing. Her jewellery came from Sunita Kapoor's label and the Neerja actress also upped her look with a statement gold watch by IWC Schaffhausen. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, glittering eye shadow, curled lashes, soft pink blush, and light lip shade spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's classic ivory sari look. The actress looked elegant and beautiful. We also found her sari perfect for this Diwali. Those who are looking forward to a light-weight and gorgeous sari, Sonam's ivory sari is what you should definitely have in your wardrobe.

What do you think about Sonam Kapoor's sari?