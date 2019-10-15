Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Mesmerises Us With Her Stunning Pink Bridal Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is one actress in the Bollywood industry, who experiments a lot with her outfits and looks and even slays it in style almost each time, it is our fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Be it grand award shows or promotional events, The Zoya Factor actress always leaves us speechless with her amazing outfits and stylishly inspires women.

Recently, the fashionista walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra's show in Delhi in a beautiful pink bridal lehenga. Sonam Kapoor unveiled the designer's Mehzabeen collection and stunned everyone with her gorgeous look. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the ramp in a pretty pink bridal lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate silver block prints and elaborate border. Her lehenga was also enhanced by a crystal silver belt. Styled by Mohit Rai and Ayesha Amin Nigam, the Veere Di Wedding actress paired it with a three-fourth-sleeved plunging neckline matching backless blouse. The sleeves of her blouse were also embellished and complemented her lehenga. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja covered her head with a beautifully-embroidered border net dupatta, and looked like a beautiful bride. The Neerja actress accessorised her look with a golden-toned choker necklace, ring, and maang tikka, which came from Kasmia Fine Jewellery and AKM Mehrasons Jewellers.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and adorned it with mogra. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, false eye lashes, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja totally mesmerised us with her bridal look in a pretty pink lehenga and we totally loved it. All those bride-to-be women, if you are looking forward to ditching a red lehenga and want to opt something new, Sonam's pink lehenga is perfect for your wedding day.

What do you think about her pink lehenga and bridal look? Do let us know in the comment section.