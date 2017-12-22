PM Modi Was The Ultimate Dapper At Virat-Anushka’s Wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception party in New Delhi.

Modi was carrying a uber cool look for the grand party, wearing a dark grey Pathani suit and suitable boots. Modi has an expertise of carrying such Pathani suits and just like every time, he rocked his style book at the party too.

Needless to say, our Prime Minister has got enough swag to give anyone serious style goals.

Yesterday, Virat and Anushka had visited the Prime Minister to personally invite him for their reception party and to keep their word, he did attend the ceremony, that too in sheer stylish avatar.

During the invitation, Anushka and Virat had approached him in style. This was the first time we saw the newly-wed couple coming back from their honeymoon.

Anushka was wearing a royal blue salwar kameez, looking prettier than ever while Virat was way too cool with his black sherwani.

Anushka's salwar had beautiful motif prints all over the body while Virat donned a beige dupatta with this sherwani. The newly wed bride had matching earrings and her marriage red bangles.

Yesterday, Modi was wearing his signature white pathani kurta along with a checkered maroon overcoat.

Did you like Modi's style book for the reception party? Do let us know in the comments.

Check out these pictures of Modi from the reception party.