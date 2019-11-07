Happy Birthday Nandita Das: Her Five Distinctive And Earthy Fashion Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The director of Manto and a proud advocate of cotton and jamdani traditional outfits, Nandita Das is miles away from the gloss of the India film industry. In other words, the actress and director has been distinctive in choices, be it in films or fashion. Speaking about her fashion, she mostly dons understated and earthy outfits. Even at Cannes Film Festival, where Indian actresses experiment with exaggerated costumes marked by ruffles and feathers, Nandita flaunts her usual fashion sensibility. She doesn't feel the need to go with the flow and that is what we really admire about Nandita Das. The Earth actress doesn't go with the flow, she is the flow. Her jewellery also complements her muted numbers. The director accessorises her look with a lot of oxidised silver jewellery. So, born on 7th November, 1969 today is the birthday of Nandita and we want to talk about her best fashion moments on her birthday.

Nandita Das In A Pink Sari Last year at Cannes Film Festival, her hit movie Manto was screened and the actress wore a pink sari at the occasion. So, she and Nawazuddin Siddiqui colour-coordinated their outfits as well. Talking about her sari, Nandita's sari was plain and impeccably-pleated and she paired it with a simple half-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her look with a dazzling bracelet and her makeup was minimally done. The wavy tresses rounded out her look. Nandita Das In A Red Dress She was at historical Arles in France and she doesn't always wear traditional outfits. Well, sometimes Nandita Das also sports a dress and she wore a short red dress and teamed it with black heels. The actress looked pretty and kept her look mostly makeup-free. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. The dress was a timeless piece and Nandita with this inspired us to don little red dresses. Nandita Das In A Modern Street Style Outfit It is not as if Nandita doesn't experiment, she does but then again her fashion is untouched by glamour. So, somewhere in the street of Toronto, the veteran actress and director wore an asymmetrical grey dress and paired it with cream-hued jacket and grey jacket. Her ensemble was in tune with modern sensibilities and she carried a brown bag with her. Nandita Das In A Fusion Outfit Nandita Das wore a fusion dress at TIFF and she looked amazing. It was a lovely ivory dress with subtle patterns but the border and neckline of her dress were intricately-done. She paired her attire with a complementing stole and gave us a styling tip. She upped her look with a smart watch and this time, she spruced up her look with a middle-parted sleek tresses. Nandita Das In A Red Suit Nandita Das looked gorgeous in her red suit. It was a full-sleeved silk suit, which she wore for a film festival in London. The actress and director's suit was plain-hued but she looked so graceful. The bandhani-patterned sleeves and dupatta enhanced her attire and she notched up her look with stunning earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl.

Happy Birthday, Nandita Das!