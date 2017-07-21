Mubarakan Team Rocked It Stylishly At Its Promotion

The movie Mubarakan's promotions are one of the goofiest promotional ways that Bollywood has ever seen. They were promoting their movie recently at a sangeet party themed event.
They looked extremely stylish in all their looks. From Anil Kapoor to Athiya Shetty, each one of them were bang-on with their style statements.
Anil Kapoor
Believe it or not, the man, even in his early sixties manages to pull off one of the most swagger stylebooks. He is one of Bollywood's style icons since the 70s. Here, he was wearing a formal outfit including a white shirt, grey trousers and a shimmery black blazer jacket. He totally killed it.
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana held the look of a gorgeous diva at the movie sangeet promotion. She rocked it like a pro, wearing a Payal Singhal lehenga. The gold and silver mixed attire made her look like a royal and ravishing princess. The scales on the choli and the trails on the dupatta's hemline glorified the look of the attire. She matched her outfit with pretty Amrapali earrings.
Arjun Kapoor
While we saw the Chacha making it very evident about he being a style pro, the Bhatija Arjun Kapoor followed the steps of his uncle by killing it with his semi formal look. He was kinda twinning with his uncle with black and whites, wearing a white shirt with black trousers.
He topped the look with a customized black blazer jacket which had golden stripes on its sleeves. Wearing it with black boots and complementing the look with his bearded look, Arjun managed to floor many with his stylish attitude and grooves.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya looked like a super charming beauty in a pretty anarkali from Jade, a collection by Monica and Karishma. The off-white anarkali turned Athiya into a royally beautiful girl. She also was an integral part in the goofy gang, looking anything but goofy and managing to slay with her gorgeous look.
