Mubarakan Cast's Latest Looks Were Worth All The Drools

By
mubarakan promotions at the kapil sharma show

The starcast of Mubarakan including Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor was seen on their final steps of their movie promotion at The Kapil Sharma Show.

Yesterday the Mubarakan team had some goofy moments while shooting for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and as you guys have already guessed, they were perfectly flaunting their style statements.

Array

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana looked extremely pretty in a Shriya Som maxi dress. The spaghetti maxi dress had floral prints all over its body and she carried it with a sheer amount of elegance. We totally fell for this look and as per her records in style statement, she still did not fail to amaze us with it.

In fact, this was one of her prettiest looks during the movie promotion.

Array

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun managed to pull off a pretty decent look, looking like a handsome hunk. He mixed and matched his Indian and Western and fusion look perfectly. He wore a kurta from Tisa with wine-coloured pants from Scotch. He topped the look with a Tisa blazer and completed the look with Zegna shoes.

Did he not look awesome?

Array

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was the coolest person at the episode's shoot. He totally deflected his age, looking two decades younger. He wore a white tee with a hood, wearing it with a pair of olive green trousers. He looked way too handsome than ever and his white shoes with the look were also magical.

