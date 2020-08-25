Just In
Super 30 Actress Mrunal Thakur’s Pink Attire Will Up Your Festive Wardrobe
Mrunal Thakur's Ganesh Chaturthi look was absolutely gorgeous and we thought she gave us a festive wear goal for the upcoming festivals. Her styling was done impeccably and the actress was styled by Who Wore What When. Her attire was gorgeous and we thought her minimal jewellery game went well with her look.
So, Mrunal wore pink traditional attire from the label, Mulmul. Her ensemble was splashed in a light pink hue and it was adorned with lovely blue embroidered floral accents. The neckline was beautifully embroidered too and we loved the blue floral embroidery on the border and sleeve ends. She also draped a light pink dupatta with her ethnic outfit. Mrunal Thakur teamed her attire with embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet.
She upped her look with elaborate earrings from Kohar Jewellery. The earrings were intricately-done but it was her huge cocktail ring that totally caught our attention. It was a stunning ring and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Mrunal Thakur's attire and look? Let us know that.