    Toofan Promotions: Mrunal Thakur Will Convince You To Wear Co-ord Sets For Future Parties

    These days, Mrunal Thakur has been promoting her upcoming film, Toofan. With her promotions, she is also giving us style goals and her latest outfit seemed ideal for parties. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Mrunal's jewellery game was also on-point, and so was her makeup. We have decoded this attire and look for you for some summer fashion inspiration.

    So, Mrunal wore an ensemble that came from MéRo and her attire consisted of a structured collared jacket and matching flared pants. Her top also featured pockets and had the word, 'Pantone' written on it and her pants were highlighted by pleats. The co-ords were splashed in a shade of pink and accentuated by abstract patterns. We totally loved her ensemble that she paired with a pair of red-hued peep-hole sandals, which went well with her outfit. She wore a golden-toned ring and complementing chic earrings that came from the label, One Nought One One.

    As for the makeup, it was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The side-swept fringe ponytail completed her look. Mrunal Thakur looked stunning and so, what do you think about her outfit and style? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 11:48 [IST]
    Close