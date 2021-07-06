Just In
- 2 hrs ago Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan And Her Lovely Collection Of Animal Printed Sarees Are Highly Impressive!
- 3 hrs ago Filhall Promotions: Nupur Sanon’s Floral Dress Is Just What You Should Add To Your Wardrobe
- 10 hrs ago Radhika Madan Wows Us With Her Summer-Perfect Pink Separates Set; Her Jewellery Look Is Cool Too!
- 17 hrs ago Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble Looks Gorgeous In Her Colour-Blocked Fusion Outfit; Gives Silver Jewellery Goals
Don't Miss
- News Plane with 28 on board gone missing in Russia's Far East: Reports
- Movies Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy To Create On-Screen Magic With A Romantic Song
- Automobiles Renault Cars Offers July 2021: Discounts & Benefits On All Models Of Up To Rs 65,000
- Finance 3 Best Investments To Explore With Sensex At Near Lifetime Highs
- Sports Women's Asian Cup 2022: AFC drops Bhubneswar, Ahmedabad from venue list; retains Mumbai, Pune
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite Launch Slated For August: Eyes To Foldable Phones To Mainstream?
- Education TOSS Result 2021: Telangana Open School Result 2021 Declared For SSC And Inter
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In July
Toofan Promotions: Mrunal Thakur Will Convince You To Wear Co-ord Sets For Future Parties
These days, Mrunal Thakur has been promoting her upcoming film, Toofan. With her promotions, she is also giving us style goals and her latest outfit seemed ideal for parties. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Mrunal's jewellery game was also on-point, and so was her makeup. We have decoded this attire and look for you for some summer fashion inspiration.
So, Mrunal wore an ensemble that came from MéRo and her attire consisted of a structured collared jacket and matching flared pants. Her top also featured pockets and had the word, 'Pantone' written on it and her pants were highlighted by pleats. The co-ords were splashed in a shade of pink and accentuated by abstract patterns. We totally loved her ensemble that she paired with a pair of red-hued peep-hole sandals, which went well with her outfit. She wore a golden-toned ring and complementing chic earrings that came from the label, One Nought One One.
As for the makeup, it was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The side-swept fringe ponytail completed her look. Mrunal Thakur looked stunning and so, what do you think about her outfit and style? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR