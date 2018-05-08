Subscribe to Boldsky
Mr. & Mrs. Ahuja Went All Royal For Their Post-Wedding Lunch

Sonam Kapoor wedding look

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are man and wife now and the heart-warmingly happy couple is giving us major relationship goals. But hey, it's Sonam Kapoor's wedding, so a generous helping of fashion and style will be served without fail.

The 'Aisha' actress wore a traditional red bridal lehenga for her wedding by Anuradha Vakeel and Mr. Ahuja donned a Pink bandh-gala sherwani by Raghavendra Rathore and a pagdi. They had a traditional Punjabi wedding and therefore, their looks were quintessentially Punjabi.

For their post-wedding lunch, however, they chose the royal path and set a new fashion benchmark for all would-be brides and grooms.

Sonam wore a heavily embellished, high-neck anarkali and although she just wore a couple of accessories, it gave a very decked-up look to her. She coupled her shimmery, golden-coloured lehenga with chunky danglers, bangles and chooda.

Sonam Kapoor wedding look

You might miss the sindoor on her forehead, but remember she had a typical Punjabi wedding.
Anand, on the other hand, wore a brownish golden bandh-gala sherwani, which was ornamented with chunky, golden buttons.

While the couple looked very traditional and regal in their respective attires, they also looked very fresh and bright.

An evening party, followed by a gala dinner, has been organized by the Kapoor family and the world is waiting for another fashion riot, as if this wasn't enough!

Sonam Kapoor wedding look

Story first published: Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
